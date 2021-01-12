Game Report on Dudley-Reidsville Girls Basketball:Quinzia Fulmore and her 27 points help the Panthers stay Unbeaten

Dudley – 85, Reidsville – 54
Dudley(3-0)

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         25       20      25     17        85

Quinzia Fulmore – 27
Diamond Monroe – 16
Marissa Wooten – 11
Mariah Frazier – 9
Anayah Underwood – 7
Sania Washington – 5
Morgan Smith – 4
JaNy’a Joseph – 4
Chelsie Powe – 3
Zahara Howie – 3

Reidsville  - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
              11      13      12       18      54

A’mani Smalls – 26
Chloe McGhee – 12
Kierra Perkins – 8
Gracious Wise – 5
Lea Miller – 2
Morgan Hooper – 1

Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School

