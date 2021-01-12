Game Report on Dudley-Reidsville Girls Basketball:Quinzia Fulmore and her 27 points help the Panthers stay Unbeaten
Dudley – 85, Reidsville – 54
Dudley(3-0)
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 25 20 25 17 85
Quinzia Fulmore – 27
Diamond Monroe – 16
Marissa Wooten – 11
Mariah Frazier – 9
Anayah Underwood – 7
Sania Washington – 5
Morgan Smith – 4
JaNy’a Joseph – 4
Chelsie Powe – 3
Zahara Howie – 3
Reidsville - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 11 13 12 18 54
A’mani Smalls – 26
Chloe McGhee – 12
Kierra Perkins – 8
Gracious Wise – 5
Lea Miller – 2
Morgan Hooper – 1
Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School
