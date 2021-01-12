Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Nolan Hodge hits for 27 points to pace ‘Hawks
Varsity Boys Basketball Final:Northern Guilford 78, Northeast Guilford 43
Northern: 19,22,26,11=78 Northeast: 8,10, 6,19=43
Northern
N Hodge: 27
A Whitley: 12
O Griffith: 8
V Bolyard: 8
M Elliot: 6
B Vail: 6
J Helms: 4
S Wenger: 3
L Tabler: 2
S Emerick: 2
Northeast
A Tate: 15
J Brandon: 11
K Lewis: 9
B Medley: 6
D Lockhart: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins with NG Boys basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.