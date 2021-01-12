Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Nolan Hodge hits for 27 points to pace ‘Hawks

Posted by Press Release on January 12, 2021 at 10:05 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Varsity Boys Basketball Final:Northern Guilford 78, Northeast Guilford 43

Northern: 19,22,26,11=78
Northeast: 8,10, 6,19=43

Northern
N Hodge: 27
A Whitley: 12
O Griffith: 8
V Bolyard: 8
M Elliot: 6
B Vail: 6
J Helms: 4
S Wenger: 3
L Tabler: 2
S Emerick: 2

Northeast
A Tate: 15
J Brandon: 11
K Lewis: 9
B Medley: 6
D Lockhart: 2

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins with NG Boys basketball

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top