Game Report on Northern Guilford-Northeast Guilford Girls Basketball:Ten Nighthawks score, as NG improves to (3-0)

Final:Northern Guilford 75, Northeast Guilford 20

NG(3-0)….

The score was 4-4, when I walked in the door, and in almost the blink of an eye, Northern Guilford went on a 16-0 run and this game was for all intents and purposes, done….The score went from 4-4, to 20-4 Northern over Northeast….There was no looking back for the Nighthawks, from that point forward, the game was theirs…

Top scorer for NG??? There is no doubt, it was Taylor Haynes….Christina Delissa is the floor leader/floor general for the Nighthawks, and she has a very high motor…..

Northern is deep and strong again this season, and it makes you long to see some 3-A Playoff games, with Northern battling Southeast Guilford, Dudley, and the like…Looking forward to it already…..

End of 1st Q:Northern Guilford 22, Northeast Guilford 6

Halftime:Northern Guilford 45, Northeast Guilford 10

End of 3rd Q:Northern Guilford 58, Northeast Guilford 14

Northern Guilford scoring:Haynes 18, Caroline Grimm 12, Murray 8, Gordon 8, Delissa 6, Burnham 6, Newsome 6, Peeden 6, Wagoner 3, Abbott 2….

Northeast Guilford scoring:Joseph 7, Barrow 4, Graves 3, Bennett 2, Anderson 2, Hawer 2