Game Report on Page-Dudley Boys Basketball:Big 3rd Quarter pushes Page past Panthers(Jaden Ellis leads Page with 18 points/Ayden Gamble’s 19 points paces Panthers)

Final:Page boys 50, Dudley 49

Page(2-0)/Dudley(0-1)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 17 5 6 21 49 Page 7 12 18 13 50

DUDLEY

Ayden Gamble 19

Frank Stockton 15

Cam Flippen 6

Jahre Braswell 4

Dejour Miller 2

Nigel Vincent 2

Tripp Brewer 1

PAGE

Jaden Ellis 18

Zion Conner 8

Josh Scovens 8

Tyler McIntyre 7

Darryl Phifer 7

Devontay Deloatch 2

Courtesy of Josh Prince Dudley High School

Head Men’s Basketball

Head Men’s & Women’s Golf

from the GreensboroSports.com reports……

Quite the battle at the Chester Bradley Gymnasium, on the James B. Dudley campus tonight/Monday night….Page takes home the Big Four win, and now Page has begun the season at (2-0), with the victories ringing in at 58-56, Page over Smith, and Page tops Dudley, 50-49…..Two very close and tight ball games, and for Page on Monday, Josh Scovens and Zion Conner got hot in the second half, and Page came through with that strong third quarter surge to make this game at Dudley, very interesting….

Dudley would not go away, with Ayden Gamble and Franklin Stockton really setting the tone for the Dudley Panthers…Gamble with 19 points, and Stockton with 15 points, were more than a handful for Page to try and handle…Dudley was down by 1 point, 50-49, and the Panthers had the ball with just 5.1 seconds left on the game clock and the Panthers called timeout, to set up a play that would make them the winner….

Dudley got the ball into their leader’s hands, and Ayden Gamble drove down the lane and put up a left-side shot that would give Dudley the victory…Gamble got a great look, but the shot wouldn’t fall, and Page leaves the Chester Bradley Gym, with the “W”…

Jaden Ellis was right for Page all night long, and the Pirates’ senior was on board with his “A” game, on this Monday night….Ellis had the team-leading 18 points for Page, but maybe the best part of his game on Monday was his defense….He had some real nice takeaways/steals, and we witnessed at least one that happened right in front of us, and it was a back-handed, slap-away steal…Ellis was right on time in this encounter with Dudley, and the Page Pirates, were the benefactors of his efforts….Darryl Phifer gave Page some key hustle points and his work was a plus, for the Pirates…Another key name for Page on Monday, was Devontay Deloatch…Deloatch was all over the floor for Page, and he was an extra cog for the Pirates’ defense on this night…

Page is (2-0) and Dudley is (0-1), but Dudley is going to be a good ball club, and they will get a lot of people’s and teams’ attention this season…Guys like Jahree Braswell, Sterling/Trip Brewer, Dejour Miller, Cam Flippin, and Nigel Vincent, are going to have solid seasons….

You can watch for all of these young men, when Dudley travels to face Page, at the Mac Morris Gym on Friday night of this week…Page can’t wait to get back in The Mac, but the Pirates looked pretty good, at the Chester Bradley Gym, on the James B. Dudley High School campus, on Monday night…..

