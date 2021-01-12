Game Report on Page-Uwharrie Charter Girls Basketball:Pirate freshman Hattie Sloyan scores two key buckets/baskets to lift Pirates to victory

Final:Page 45, Uwharrie Charter 43

Page (2-1) Reagan Maynard 13, Anna Schmedes 10, Hattie Sloyan 8, Candice Williams 5, Meredith Fennie 5, Kirah Lineberry 4

Uwharrie Charter– Natalie Beeson 19, Kristen Jensen 12, Lauryn Gordon 6, Ashara Spruill 2, Blakeley Justus 2, Lily Chadesworth 2

Freshman Hattie Sloyan scored the tying and winning baskets in the last two minutes as Page held off Uwharrie Charter in Asheboro. Reagan Maynard scored 13 points and Anna Schmedes chipped in 10 and had 5 assists to lead the Pirates to the win.

Page hosts Dudley at the Mac Morris Gymnasium on Friday at 6.

Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson