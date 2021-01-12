Game Report on Ragsdale-Thomasville Girls Basketball:Victoria Boddie is the Top Tiger in victory, with 18 points
Final:Ragsdale girls 65, Thomasville 48
Ragsdale scores: V Boddie 18, M Simmons 12, M Patrick 9, K Maros 8, K Patel 7, C Atwater 4, A Bradford 3, E Mackie 2, N Traver 2
Thomasville Scores: S Little 27, R Lee 9, J Gainey 8, L Johnson 2, D Nichols 2
Courtesy of Coach Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
