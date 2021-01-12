Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-GC Heat boys and girls basketball:Cayden Martin, Joy Cone and Nasir Gibbs Monday Night heroes

Shining Light Academy gets a sweep for the night winning all 3 games against GC Heat.

JV Boys start the night and get a big night scoring from Cayden Martin with 36 points. Cynsere Carver chips in 11 to push the Knights to a non conference victory.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL GC HEAT 5 2 10 8 25 SHINING LIGHT 13 11 20 16 60

GC HEAT – GABE PRIVETTE 13, ASHTON HOOKER 4, BRADLEY SMITH 4, GIDEON McMURPHY 4

SHINING LIGHT (6-4/1-0) – CAYDEN MARTIN 36, CYNSERE CARVER 11, TOBIUS BAKER 7, JACQUES DALTON 4, JAMESON SCARRY 2

Next up were the varsity girls and they do not disappoint winning in big fashion 72-31. Senior Joy Cone leads all scorers with 36 points on 7 – 3 pointers. Junior Ella Smith and senior Jayla Massey each with 18 points.

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL GC HEAT 9 8 6 8 31 SHINING LIGHT 25 13 13 21 72

GC HEAT – SYDNEY CAUSEY 15, JACEE RAY 7, CLAUDIA LAVINDER 4, HELEN BRYANT 3, MADDIE SMITH 2

SHINING LIGHT (5-1/1-0) – JOY CONE 36, ELLA SMITH 18, JAYLA MASSEY 18,

The varsity Knights close the night with an 81-67 victory. Nasir Gibbs leads Shining Light with 23 points. Will Rhodes 11, Canon Roberts 10, and Evan Bynum 10 round out the balanced attack. GC Heat guard Tyrome Holloman III led all scorers with 24 and teammate Uriel Warr added 23 in the losing effort.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL GC HEAT 21 11 14 21 67 SHINING LIGHT 25 27 20 9 81

GC HEAT – TYROME HOLLOMAN III 24, URIEL WARR 23, COLLIN JORDAN 8, LOGAN LAING 5, CALEB RAIFORD 5, BRADY MURPHY 1, KASPER SMITH 1

SHINING LIGHT (3-8/1-0) – NASIR GIBBS 23, WILL RHODES 11, EVAN BYNUM 10, CANON ROBERTS 10, NATHAN CARR 9, T.J. CORBIN 8, JACQUES DALTON 3, NATHANIEL HERNANDEZ 3, CAYDEN MARTIN 1, CYNSERE CARVER 1, DREW SCARRY 1, NICOLAS ESCALANTE 1

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy