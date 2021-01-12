Game Report on Southern Guilford-Southwestern Randolph Boys Basketball:SG Storm, led by Zymir German with 20 pts. top SWR Cougars, 65-56
Southern Guilford-65 boys, Southwest Randolph-56
Southern-
Zymir German 20pts
Jamais Ferrara-12 pts
Khalil Milner-11pts
Daeshaun Ross- 9pts
Southwest Randolph–
Thomas Ellington-18pts
Jackson Lowe- 11pts
Jordan Reynolds-10pts
