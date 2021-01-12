Game Report on Southwest Guilford-High Point Central boys basketball:SWG Cowboys’ DeAnthony Butchee leads the way, with 29 points

Final:Southwest Guilford 58, High Point Central 37

The Cowboys of Southwest played their home opener tonight against cross town rival High Point Central.

It was just last week that the Cowboys beat the Bison in both teams’ season opener. The Cowboys were able to also defeat another rival at Ragsdale last week. The Bison have been idle since last week’s tilt.

How would these familiar foes match up the second time around?

The game opened up with both teams trading missed shots, and poor decisions. After trading some empty trips down the court, the two teams started to find a little offense. The teams traded some baskets, and the visiting Bison even built a small early lead at 6-2. The Cowboys woke up from the fog and finished the frame with a little 9-1 spurt to close the opening stanza up 11-7.

The second quarter had the hosts start to put a little more pressure on the opponent. Forced turnovers turned into some good looks at the basket. Some solid team defense really helped clamp down the Bison, but some mental lapses by the young Cowboys allowed the Bison to put a few points together which took the halftime score to 26-12.

The visiting Bison wouldn’t quit as they fought hard in the 3rd quarter. The rivals played evenly in the frame, but the Cowboys managed to keep the distance about the same and the Cowboys held a 38-27 lead going into the last frame.

The final quarter was when the Cowboys started to put a little more defensive pressure together and the margin began to expand. A solid team effort allowed the Cowboys to slowly pull this away into a solid 58-37 home victory.

Southwest improves to 3-0 while the Bison drop to 0-2.

High Point Central was led by Kaden Williams with 12 points. Southwest was paced by DeAnthony Butchee with 29 points, and Claude Cormack with 14 points.

The Cowboys got a great total team effort tonight. Next up for the Cowboys is a home tilt against the familiar rival Ragsdale.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final HPC 07 05 15 10 37 Southwest 11 15 12 20 58

HPC (0-2)

Isaiah Ramazani 2

Keith McDuffie Jr 5

Tre Hill 6

Carlos Smith

Robert Little 2

Kaden Williams 12

Tyler Robinson 2

Owen Innocent 2

Southwest (3-0)

Claude Cormack 14

Isaiah Smith 4

Deanthony Butchee 29

Stevon Harrison 4

Mason Drabik 2

Henry Giant 3

Alston Harrison 2

Courtesy of Coach Greg Vlazny with the SWG Cowboys