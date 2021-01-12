High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 1/12/2021:Northern Guilford takes two from Northeast and more scores

Finals from 1/12/2021….

Northern Guilford girls 75, Northeast Guilford 20

NG(3-0)/NEG(1-2)

Taylor Haynes with 18 points for NG…

Northern Guilford boys 78, Northeast Guilford 43

NG(3-0)/NEG(1-2)

Nolan Hodge with 27 points for NG…

Southern Guilford boys 65, Southwestern Randolph 56

Zymir German with 20 points for SG…

Southern Guilford JV boys 38, SW Randolph 23

Southern Guilford girls did not play…

Southwest Guilford boys 58, High Point Central 37

SWG(3-0)/HPC(0-2)

Deanthony Butchee with 29 points for SWG…

Dudley girls 85, Reidsville 54

Dudley(3-0)

Quinzia Fulmore with 27 points for Dudley…

Dudley boys 77, Reidsville 67

Dudley(1-1)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Dudley 18 19 15 25 77 Reidsville 16 15 16 20 67

Ragsdale girls 65, Thomasville 48

Victoria Boddie with 18 points for the RHS Tigers

Page girls 45, Uwharrie Charter 43

Page(2-1)…Hattie Sloyan hit the game-tying and game-winning shots for Page…

Page boys 64, Uwharrie Charter 55

Page(3-0)

Northwest Guilford boys 67, Salisbury 62

NWG(2-0)

North Davidson 67, Mount Tabor 52

ND(3-0)/MT(1-)

Jamarien Dalton with 35 points for North Davidson…

Morehead boys 52, Western Alamance 38

Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach David Price

