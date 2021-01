High School Basketball Tonight for 1/12/2021

Northeast Guilford at Northern Guilford…Girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…NG boys(2-0)/NEG(1-1)…NG girls(2-0)/NEG(0-2)

Southern Alamance at Southeast Guilford…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SEG boys(0-0)/SA(1-1)…SEG girls(0-0)/SA(0-2)…

(SEG vs SA has been moved to Wednesday 1/13 due to SA in Volleyball playoffs.)

Page at Uwaharrie Charter…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Page boys(2-0)/Uwharrie Charter(1-0)…Page girls(1-0)/Uwharrie Charter(0-0)

Dudley at Reidsville…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Dudley boys(0-1)/Reidsville(2-0)…Dudley girls(2-0)…Reidsville(1-0)…Reidsville boys with All-State player, Breon Pass…

Northwest Guilford at Salisbury…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…NWG boys(1-0)/Salisbury(0-2)…NWG girls(1-0)/Salisbury(2-0)

Southwestern Randolph at Southern Guilford…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SG boys(0-1)/SWR(0-1)…SG girls(0-2)/SWR(1-0)

Central Davidson at Western Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…WG boys(0-1)/CD(1-1)…WG girls(0-1)//CD(2-0)

**********(These games have been moved to Wednesday, due to volleyball playoffs at Western Guilford tonight.)**********

Ragsdale at Thomasville…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Ragsdale boys(1-1)/T’ville(0-0)…RHS girls(1-1)/T’ville(0-0)

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SWG boys(2-0)/HPC(0-1)…SWG girls(2-0)/HPC(0-1)

Eastern Randolph at High Point Andrews…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…HPA boys(0-1)/ER(0-1)…HPA girls(0-0)/ER(0-1)