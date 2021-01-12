High School Basketball Tonight for Monday Night Final Scores(1/11/2021)
Monday Night High School Basketball Finals:
(If you know of any more scores, send them our way, and we will add them to the list.)
Grimsley girls 76, Smith 8
Grimsley(1-1)/Smith(0-2)
Dudley girls 62, Page 35
Dudley(2-0)/Page(1-1)
Page boys 50, Dudley 49
Page(2-0)/Dudley(0-1)
Northern Guilford boys 83, McMichael 67
NG(2-0)
Northern Guilford girls 81, McMichael 44
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final McMichael 11 8 18 7 44 NGHS 24 14 25 18 81
NG(2-0)
PERRY N. SAUNDERS said,
The Dudley-Page Boys game came down to the wire it seems. The Dudley Girls seem strong so far. Was there a little crowd there?
Andy Durham said,
There was a little crowd in there…Maybe 50 people, but not sure of the total…
Games on replay now, at GreensboroSports Radio….
http://www.greensborosportsradio.com
