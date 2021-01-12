High School Basketball Tonight for Monday Night Final Scores(1/11/2021)

Monday Night High School Basketball Finals:

(If you know of any more scores, send them our way, and we will add them to the list.)

Grimsley girls 76, Smith 8

Grimsley(1-1)/Smith(0-2)

Dudley girls 62, Page 35

Dudley(2-0)/Page(1-1)

Page boys 50, Dudley 49

Page(2-0)/Dudley(0-1)

Northern Guilford boys 83, McMichael 67

NG(2-0)

Northern Guilford girls 81, McMichael 44

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final McMichael 11 8 18 7 44 NGHS 24 14 25 18 81

NG(2-0)