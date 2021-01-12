High School Basketball Tonight for Monday Night Final Scores(1/11/2021)

Posted by Andy Durham on January 12, 2021 at 12:40 am under High School | 2 Comments to Read

Monday Night High School Basketball Finals:
(If you know of any more scores, send them our way, and we will add them to the list.)

Grimsley girls 76, Smith 8
Grimsley(1-1)/Smith(0-2)

Dudley girls 62, Page 35
Dudley(2-0)/Page(1-1)

Page boys 50, Dudley 49
Page(2-0)/Dudley(0-1)

Northern Guilford boys 83, McMichael 67
NG(2-0)

Northern Guilford girls 81, McMichael 44

	        Q1	Q2	Q3	Q4	Final
McMichael	11	8	18	7	44
NGHS	        24	14	25	18	81

NG(2-0)

  • PERRY N. SAUNDERS said,

    The Dudley-Page Boys game came down to the wire it seems. The Dudley Girls seem strong so far. Was there a little crowd there?

  • Andy Durham said,

    There was a little crowd in there…Maybe 50 people, but not sure of the total…

    Games on replay now, at GreensboroSports Radio….
    http://www.greensborosportsradio.com

