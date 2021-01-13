Game Report on Dudley-Reidsville Boys Basketball:Gamble(38 pts.), Stockton(18 pts./13 rebounds) and Braswell(11 pts.) pace Panthers

Final:Dudley 77, Reidsville 67

Team Name	        Q1	Q2	Q3	Q4	Final
Dudley (Greensboro, NC)	18	19	15	25	77
Reidsville (NC)	        16	15	16	20	67

Dudley
Ayden Gamble 38pts
Frank Stockton 18pts 13reb
Jahree Braswell 11pts 6 reb
Nigel Vincent 4 pts
Cam Flippen 2pts
Denzel Foster 2pts
Tre McNeil 2pts

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Head Men’s Basketball

