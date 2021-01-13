Game Report on Dudley-Reidsville Boys Basketball:Gamble(38 pts.), Stockton(18 pts./13 rebounds) and Braswell(11 pts.) pace Panthers
Final:Dudley 77, Reidsville 67
Team Name Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Dudley (Greensboro, NC) 18 19 15 25 77 Reidsville (NC) 16 15 16 20 67
Dudley
Ayden Gamble 38pts
Frank Stockton 18pts 13reb
Jahree Braswell 11pts 6 reb
Nigel Vincent 4 pts
Cam Flippen 2pts
Denzel Foster 2pts
Tre McNeil 2pts
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Head Men’s Basketball
