Game Report on Northwest Guilford’s Round One Volleyball Playoff victory over the Mallard Creek Mavericks

Posted by Andy Durham on January 13, 2021 at 12:18 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

The Northwest Guilford Vikings, coached by Nancy Everett, are now (15-1) after Tuesday night’s Round One Playoff win over the Mallard Creek Mavericks….NWG now on to Round Two, of the NCHSAA Playoffs….

from Tuesday night:
3-0 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Mallard Creek
RESULT
Win
Played on 1/12/2021 6:00 PM

	        S1	S2	S3	Wins
Mallard Creek	9	15	12	0
NGHS	       25	25	25	3

The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team won Tuesday’s home playoff match against Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-0.

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top