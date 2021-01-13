Game Report on Northwest Guilford’s Round One Volleyball Playoff victory over the Mallard Creek Mavericks

The Northwest Guilford Vikings, coached by Nancy Everett, are now (15-1) after Tuesday night’s Round One Playoff win over the Mallard Creek Mavericks….NWG now on to Round Two, of the NCHSAA Playoffs….

from Tuesday night:

3-0 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Mallard Creek

Played on 1/12/2021 6:00 PM

S1 S2 S3 Wins Mallard Creek 9 15 12 0 NGHS 25 25 25 3

