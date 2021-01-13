Game Report on Northwest Guilford’s Round One Volleyball Playoff victory over the Mallard Creek Mavericks
The Northwest Guilford Vikings, coached by Nancy Everett, are now (15-1) after Tuesday night’s Round One Playoff win over the Mallard Creek Mavericks….NWG now on to Round Two, of the NCHSAA Playoffs….
from Tuesday night:
3-0 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Mallard Creek
RESULT
Win
Played on 1/12/2021 6:00 PM
S1 S2 S3 Wins Mallard Creek 9 15 12 0 NGHS 25 25 25 3
The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team won Tuesday’s home playoff match against Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-0.
