Game Report on Wesleyan Christian Academy-Davidson Day Boys :Swindell and Grace on pace for WES Trojans

Posted by Press Release on January 13, 2021 at 1:14 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Final:
Davidson Day 64, Wesleyan Christian 53

Wesleyan scoring:
J3 Swindell – 16 pts, 10 rebs
Luke Grace- 10 pts, 5 rebs
Grant Aycock- 9 pts
Cam Parker- 7 pts, 7 rebs
IsaiahRay- 6 pts, 5 rebs
Jefferson McLamb- 3 pts
Kade Darr- 2 pts

