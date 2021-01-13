Game Report on Wesleyan Christian Academy-Davidson Day Boys :Swindell and Grace on pace for WES Trojans
Final:
Davidson Day 64, Wesleyan Christian 53
Wesleyan scoring:
J3 Swindell – 16 pts, 10 rebs
Luke Grace- 10 pts, 5 rebs
Grant Aycock- 9 pts
Cam Parker- 7 pts, 7 rebs
IsaiahRay- 6 pts, 5 rebs
Jefferson McLamb- 3 pts
Kade Darr- 2 pts
