High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 1/13/2021
Finals:
JV boys:Southeast Guilford 53, Southern Alamance 29
Girls:Southeast Guilford 47, Southern Alamance 25
SEG(1-0)
Boys:Southeast Guilford 54, Southern Alamance 49
SEG(1-0)
High Point Andrews boys 66, High Point Central 63
HPC(0-3)/HPA(1-1)
HP Central boys 21, TW Andrews 10 – end of the first
HP Central boys 47, TW Andrews 46 – end of the third….First quarter and third quarter scores coming in from Michael Lindsay…..
WS Reynolds boys 50, WS Reagan 38
WS Reynolds(3-0)/WS Reagan(0-2)
WS Reagan 48, WS Reynolds 41
West Davidson boys 81, East Davidson 60
