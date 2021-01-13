High School Basketball Tonight for 1/13/2021

Posted by Andy Durham on January 13, 2021 at 11:10 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

++++++++++These first two games were moved from Tuesday to today/Wednesday, due to volleyball conflicts on Tuesday….++++++++++

Southern Alamance at Southeast Guilford…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SEG boys(0-0)/SA(1-1)…SEG girls(0-0)/SA(0-2)…

Central Davidson at Western Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…WG boys(0-1)/CD(1-1)…WG girls(0-1)//CD(2-0)

Also tonight we have:
High Point Central at High Point Andrews…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…HPC boys(0-2)/HPA(0-1)…HPC girls(0-1)/HPA(0-2)

