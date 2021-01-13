Southwest Guilford Cowgirls fall in Straight Sets to the Cox Mill Chargers in Round One of the NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

The Southwest Guilford Cowgirls fell in Straight Sets to the Cox Mill Chargers in Round One of the NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs, on Tuesday evening in Concord, N.C. The SWG Cowgirls, coached by Meredith Antley, finish the season at (8-7)….Cox Mill improves to (15-0) on the year…Congrats to the SWG Cowgirls, on a fine season…..

3-0 (L) – Southwest Guilford @ Cox Mill

RESULT

SWG Loss

Played on 1/12/2021 7:00 PM

S1 S2 S3 Wins SWGHS 22 20 17 0 Cox Mill 25 25 25 3

The Southwest Guilford varsity volleyball team lost Tuesday’s away playoff match against Cox Mill (Concord, NC) by a score of 3-0.