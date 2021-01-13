Western Guilford Hornets fall to Hickory HS in Round One of the NCHSAA 3-A Volleyball Playoffs:Talk about some Tight Sets!!!!!

The Western Guilford Hornets, coached by Diane Long, finish/complete their season with a record of (15-1)….Congrats to the Hornets on an excellent season, and in their match today, they had some extremely tight sets, in taking the loss from Hickory High School….

3-1 (L) – Western Guilford vs. Hickory

RESULT

Loss

Played on 1/12/2021 6:00 PM

S1 S2 S3 S4 Wins Hickory 28 27 25 25 3 Western Guilford 26 29 22 23 1

The Western Guilford varsity volleyball team lost Tuesday’s home playoff match against Hickory (NC) by a score of 3-1.