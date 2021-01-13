You can “Rock your own Suite/Home Office”, with the High Point Rockers, at Truist Point

ROCK YOUR “HOME” OFFICE AT TRUIST POINT

By Christian Heimall, with the High Point Rockers baseball club/team…….

RENT A SUITE AT HIGH POINT’S DOWNTOWN STADIUM FOR YOUR WORK DAY WORK FROM HOME? HOW ABOUT WORK FROM THE BALLPARK!

Change up your view with a “suite” office upgrade, including rockin’ views of the growing downtown area in High Point! Rent one of eight suites at Truist Point, the award-winning home of the High Point Rockers! Your private, luxury suite includes Wifi and HDMI capabilities for meetings and presentations.

Suites can be rented for groups of up to four people for $80 per day or $325 for the entire week. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted and reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

All local, state, and CDC guidelines will be followed with suites being sanitized after each day of use. Masks must be worn upon entering the ballpark and suite.

Available Monday-Friday, from 9am-5pm…..Visit www.highpointrockers.com

AMENITIES PROVIDED

*Temperature controlled rooms with views of the award winning Truist Point and the continuing construction of downtown High Point for those video meeting backgrounds

**A private, luxury suite with Wifi and HDMI capabilities

***Complimentary parking in the VIP Lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street

****Complimentary water and coffee (food options available at additional cost)

*****Private bathrooms

******Possible visit from HYPE The Rocking Horse

*******10% off the Rockers Team Store, located in the Home Clubhouse

********Discount on future rentals at Truist Point

*********Suites available Monday thru Friday, 8am to 5pm (additional hours available)

**********Ask about larger groups and all-inclusive packages!

RENT A SUITE TODAY

For more information, or to reserve a suite, contact Caroline Keating at (336) 888-1012 or ckeating@highpointrockers.com.