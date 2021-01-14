Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voting today to try and shut down all In-Person Sports until February 15
? Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is currently recommending to its board of education to not allow in-person sports until at least Feb. 15.
This has NOT been voted on yet, but if approved, this is huge news. Board meeting right now. #HSOT pic.twitter.com/B3nTWTyLVz
— Nick Stevens (@NickStevensHSOT) January 14, 2021
Joe Sirera saying this….
**********Northwest Guilford Volleyball(Ardrey Kell) and WS Reynolds HS(Myers Park) are scheduled to play NCHSAA Class 4-A second-round matches tonight against Charlotte-Meck schools.**********
