Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voting today to try and shut down all In-Person Sports until February 15

Posted by Andy Durham on January 14, 2021 at 3:41 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Joe Sirera saying this….

Joe Sirera
@JoeSireraSports

**********Northwest Guilford Volleyball(Ardrey Kell) and WS Reynolds HS(Myers Park) are scheduled to play NCHSAA Class 4-A second-round matches tonight against Charlotte-Meck schools.**********

