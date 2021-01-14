Game Report on Smith-Triad Math and Science Academy Boys Basketball:Hale, Gilbert, Partee, and Fritts help Golden Eagles surge to victory
Smith 75
Triad Math and Science 29
Smith 1-1 (0-0)
TMSA 0-3
Smith scorers
Braylon Collins- 4 points
Derek Burris- 6 points
Xavier Partee- 11 points
Nayshaun Hale- 14 points
Nyikos Fritts- 10 points
Markquan Gilbert- 13 points
Maurice Hines- 3 points
Ishmael Mande- 4 points
Richard Goods- 10 points
TMSA scorers
Hunter- 8 points
Smith- 2 points
Greer- 6 points
Moore- 2 points
Scott- 7 points
Goldson- 4 points
Courtesy of Smith assistant coach Irv Turner
