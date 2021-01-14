Game Report on WS Reynolds-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:Reynolds over Reagan, to move the Demons to (3-0)

Final:WS Reynolds 50, WS Reagan 38

RJR -- 11- 6-15-18 -- 50 REAGAN -- 7-13-10- 8 -- 38

RJ REYNOLDS (3-0, 1-0) Caden Davis 15, Tyriek Leach 12, Calhoun 6, Harris 5, Jeter 5, Mowrey 4, Lumpkin 2, Yates 1.

REAGAN (0-2, 0-1) Kam Hill 12, Jalil Rogers 11, O.Koivisto 6, Kiger 2, George 2. Joines 2, Jackson 2, Fagan 1.

RJ Reynolds broke open a tight game with a flurry of free throws late to defeat Reagan 50-38 in the Central Piedmont Conference opener for both schools Wednesday night in Pfafftown. The Demons’ 12-point lead at the finish was their largest of the game, fueled largely by a parade to the free throw line that needed the visitors 17-21 at the line in the final two periods.

Returning CPC All-Conference players Caden Davis & Tyriek Leach were held scoreless in the first half by a filing Raiders defense that put Reagan ahead 20-17 at the midpoint. But the RJR pair accounted for 27 of their team’s 32 second-hand points, including a combined 13-13 at the line.

Reagan lead by as many as eight (25-17) early in the third quarter, behind the scoring of Kam Hill (12) & Jalil Rogers (11), who hit three-pointers respectively around the final quarter break to keep the home team in front 33-32 entering the final eight minutes.

But the Raiders suffered through their third extended scoring drought of the game over the final four minutes as RJR scored the final 12 points of the game (ten at the foul line) to secure its first conference win of the young season. Reagan went scoreless for almost six minutes through the middle of both the first & third quarters but stayed close with solid defense against the CPC defending champions.

The Demons enjoyed a wide margin on the boards (34-23), led by 6-5 sophomore Wyatt Mowery’s nine rebounds but it was the visitors’ 14-point advantage in made-free throws (on 18 more attempts) that secured the win for Reynolds.

Reagan will travel to East Forsyth Friday night for it’s first road game of the season against the Eagles of first-year coach Monte Gray.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour