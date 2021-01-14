High School Basketball Tonight for 1/14/2021

Posted by Andy Durham on January 14, 2021

Piedmont Classical boys School(13-4) at Greensboro Day School(12-4) 4:30pm
PCS head coach Johnny Richardson goes back to the old school, where he used to be the assistant head, under GDS coaching legend, Freddy Johnson…

Grimsley at WS Parkland…girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…Grimsley boys(0-0)/Parkland(0-2)…Grimsley girls(1-1)/Parkland(0-3)

