Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford HS) surpasses 1,200 points in her East Carolina women’s basketball career
Last night Monk surpassed the 1,200 points mark????? pic.twitter.com/EJzY2fUwzp
— ECU Women’s Basketball (@ECUWBB) January 14, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina found itself in another close contest against one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference Wednesday night, but UCF hit the shots it needed down the stretch to post a 58-51 victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.
The Pirates (5-6, 3-3 AAC) dropped their third-straight league game while the Knights (6-2, 4-1 AAC) pulled into a second-place tie with Temple in the league standings.
Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford HS) chipped with 16 points for the ECU Pirates….
