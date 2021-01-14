NCHSAA Second Draft of Conference Alignment for the Fall of 2021

CLICK HERE for a look at the state-wide conferences…..

See below for a look at the locals…New conferences take effect in the fall of 2021…..

4-A West

Conference 55

Grimsley

Northern Guilford

Northwest Guilford

Page

Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford

Southwest Guilford

Western Guilford

3-A West

Conference 46

Atkins

Ben L. Smith

Dudley

Eastern Guilford

High Point Central

Northeast Guilford

Rockingham County

Southern Guilford

2-A West

Conference 34

McMichael (2A)

Morehead (2A)

North Forsyth (2A)

Reidsville (2A)

T.W. Andrews (2A)

Walkertown (2A)

West Stokes (2A)