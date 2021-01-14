NCHSAA Second Draft of Conference Alignment for the Fall of 2021
CLICK HERE for a look at the state-wide conferences…..
See below for a look at the locals…New conferences take effect in the fall of 2021…..
4-A West
Conference 55
Grimsley
Northern Guilford
Northwest Guilford
Page
Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford
Southwest Guilford
Western Guilford
3-A West
Conference 46
Atkins
Ben L. Smith
Dudley
Eastern Guilford
High Point Central
Northeast Guilford
Rockingham County
Southern Guilford
2-A West
Conference 34
McMichael (2A)
Morehead (2A)
North Forsyth (2A)
Reidsville (2A)
T.W. Andrews (2A)
Walkertown (2A)
West Stokes (2A)
