NCHSAA Volleyball Round Two Pairings:#8 Ardrey Kell (12-3) at #1 Northwest Guilford (15-1)
4A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
#1 Pinecrest (15-0) vs. #8 Broughton (9-3)
#4 Hoggard (10-1) vs. #5 South Central (9-4)
#6 Corinth Holders (12-1) vs. #14 Millbrook (10-4)
#2 Apex Friendship (14-0) vs. #7 Cardinal Gibbons (13-0)
WEST
#1 Northwest Guilford (15-1) vs. #8 Ardrey Kell (12-3)
#4 McDowell (8-4) vs. #5 Providence (15-0)
#3 Reagan (14-0) vs. #6 Myers Park (15-0)
#2 Green Hope (11-0) vs. #10 Green Level (9-2)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.