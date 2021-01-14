NCHSAA Volleyball Round Two Pairings:#8 Ardrey Kell (12-3) at #1 Northwest Guilford (15-1)

Posted by Press Release on January 14, 2021 at 11:06 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

4A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Pinecrest (15-0) vs. #8 Broughton (9-3)

#4 Hoggard (10-1) vs. #5 South Central (9-4)

#6 Corinth Holders (12-1) vs. #14 Millbrook (10-4)

#2 Apex Friendship (14-0) vs. #7 Cardinal Gibbons (13-0)

WEST

#1 Northwest Guilford (15-1) vs. #8 Ardrey Kell (12-3)

#4 McDowell (8-4) vs. #5 Providence (15-0)

#3 Reagan (14-0) vs. #6 Myers Park (15-0)

#2 Green Hope (11-0) vs. #10 Green Level (9-2)

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top