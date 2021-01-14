Philadelphia Eagles interview Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady, as Eagles look for new head coach

Eagles interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head-coaching job

from www.yardbarker.com

The Eagles have interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head-coaching job, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Brady has interviewed for nearly every opening this circuit and could be on the verge of his first HC gig.

The Falcons, Texans, Chargers and Jets have also chatted with the 31-year-old rising star. Brady made a name for himself in 2019 when he served as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, guiding Joe Burrows and Justin Jefferson to a record-breaking offensive campaign. In January of 2020, the Panthers called him up to the pros.

CLICK HERE to read more from yardbarker.com….