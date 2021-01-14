USA Today’s College Football All-Bowl Team:APP State ranks high in all College Football categories

CLICK HERE for the USA Today College Football All-Bowl Team…..

(Alabama with three of the key offensive stars and Appalachian State had two of the key offensive stars)…RB Camerun Peoples, and OL Baer Hunter, from Appalachian State….APP State has now won six straight college football bowl games(6-0), the longest current record of consecutive winning, among all college football teams…

Offense

QB:Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones threw for nine touchdowns with just 14 incompletions in the two playoff games and set a playoff championship game record with 464 passing yards.

RB: Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

Peoples ran for a bowl-record 317 yards and tied the bowl record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State ripped through North Texas to win the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Harris ran for 125 yards in the semifinals against Notre Dame and then added 79 yards rushing, 79 yards receiving and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

OL: Baer Hunter, Appalachian State

Hunter had seven knockdowns as the Mountaineers racked up 500 yards on the ground.

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith played only a half of the championship game but still earned Offensive MVP honors with 12 catches for 215 yards and three scores.

