CAA Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes for Elon

RICHMOND, Va. (January 14, 2021) – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced the postponement of two upcoming men’s basketball games and the rescheduling of another contest.

Elon’s upcoming games against Drexel scheduled for January 23 and 24 have been postponed due to CoVID-19-related protocols in the Elon program. A decision on rescheduling those contests will be made at a later date.

One of two previously postponed games between Elon and James Madison has been rescheduled for February 3 in Harrisonburg, Va. The two teams were scheduled to meet on January 9-10, but the games were unable to be played due to a positive CoVID-19 test within the Phoenix program.