Elon Men’s Tennis Announces Spring 2021 Schedule

ELON, N.C.- The Elon University men’s tennis team announced its 18 match regular-season schedule for its spring 2021 campaign on Friday, Jan. 15.

“Our team is so excited to get back on the courts and compete again,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “I feel like we have a very experienced team and I know they are hungry for the dual matches to begin.”

The Phoenix will host N.C. A&T, Longwood, Methodist, Wofford, Kennesaw State, Coastal Carolina, Furman, East Tennessee State and UNCG while also taking on CAA opponents William & Mary and James Madison. Elon will also make trips to Liberty, Campbell, Radford, Davidson, VCU, Charlotte and NC Central over the course of the season.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Phoenix will compete in the CAA Tournament on April 29 – May 1.

Spring 2021 Elon Men’s Tennis Schedule

Jan. 18 – at Liberty | 3 p.m.

Jan. 24 – at Davidson | 11 a.m.

Feb. 6 – N.C. A&T | 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 – Longwood | 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 18 – Methodist | 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 – at Campbell | 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Wofford | 1 p.m.

Feb. 27 – Kennesaw State | 11 a.m.

March 5 – Furman | 2 p.m.

March 7 – William & Mary | 1 p.m.

March 16 – at Radford | 2:30 p.m.

March 28 – at VCU | 1 p.m.

March 30 – Coastal Carolina | 2:30 p.m.

April 2 – at UNC Charlotte | 2 p.m.

April 10 – East Tennessee State | 1 p.m.

April 15 – UNC Greensboro | 6 p.m.

April 18 – NC Central | 1 p.m.

April 21 – James Madison | 3 p.m.

April 29 – May 1 – CAA Tournament | All Day