Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Reagan Women’s Basketball:EF’s Simes, Hoover and Long make it a long night for Reagan

Posted by Press Release on January 15, 2021 at 11:57 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

East Forsyth High School 59, Reagan High School 43

East Forsyth High School; 7; 23; 10; 19;—;59
Reagan High School;       6; 12; 11; 14;—;43

East Forsyth High School (2-0): Hoover 12, Walker 3, Axtell 2, Simes 19, Galloway 2, Long 12, N’diaye 2, Rooks 6, Belcher 1
Reagan High School (2-1): Santos 2, Glenn 9, Gullette 12, Craver 4, Saunders 2, Pendleton 14

Courtesy of Coach Grier
East WBB

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top