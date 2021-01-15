Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Reagan Women’s Basketball:EF’s Simes, Hoover and Long make it a long night for Reagan
East Forsyth High School 59, Reagan High School 43
East Forsyth High School; 7; 23; 10; 19;—;59 Reagan High School; 6; 12; 11; 14;—;43
East Forsyth High School (2-0): Hoover 12, Walker 3, Axtell 2, Simes 19, Galloway 2, Long 12, N’diaye 2, Rooks 6, Belcher 1
Reagan High School (2-1): Santos 2, Glenn 9, Gullette 12, Craver 4, Saunders 2, Pendleton 14
Courtesy of Coach Grier
East WBB
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.