Game Report on Northern Guilford-Eastern Alamance Boys Basketball:Hodge, Elliot and Helms help NG Nighthawks top EA Eagles
Varsity Boys Basketball
Northern Guilford boys 82, Eastern Alamance 42
Northern: 30,21,23,8= 82 Eastern Alamance: 6,21, 7,8= 42
Northern
N Hodge: 23
M Elliot: 19
J Helms: 15
B Vail: 7
V Bolyard: 4
A Whitley: 4
S Wenger: 3
O Griffith: 3
L Tabler: 2
S Emerick: 2
Eastern Alamance
I Percy: 14
N Allison: 11
C Gerlach: 5
L Reels: 3
E Mann: 3
C Williams: 2
D Kane: 2
H Douglas: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
