Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Ardrey Kell Volleyball:NWG Vikings win hard-fought match to move on to Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs

Northwest Guilford and Ardrey Kell, out of Charlotte, battled through five sets on Thursday at NWGHS, and in the end, Northwest Guilford prevailed to improve to (16-1) on the season….NWG, coached by Nancy Everett, moves on to Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs, in a game to be played on Saturday at 1pm, at Northwest Guilford…Vikings over the Knights tonight, and now on to the next round, for NWG….

(Northwest Guilford vs. Providence(16-0) on Saturday at 1pm…Providence HS is from Charlotte.)

3-2 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Ardrey Kell

Played on 1/14/2021 6:00 PM

S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 Wins Ardrey Kell 19 25 27 24 7 2 NWGHS 25 22 25 26 15 3

Providence HS results from Thursday…..

3-0 (W) – Providence vs. McDowell

Played on 1/14/2021 5:30 PM

S1 S2 S3 Wins McDowell 15 17 16 0 Providence 25 25 25 3

