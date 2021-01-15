Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Ardrey Kell Volleyball:NWG Vikings win hard-fought match to move on to Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs
Northwest Guilford and Ardrey Kell, out of Charlotte, battled through five sets on Thursday at NWGHS, and in the end, Northwest Guilford prevailed to improve to (16-1) on the season….NWG, coached by Nancy Everett, moves on to Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs, in a game to be played on Saturday at 1pm, at Northwest Guilford…Vikings over the Knights tonight, and now on to the next round, for NWG….
(Northwest Guilford vs. Providence(16-0) on Saturday at 1pm…Providence HS is from Charlotte.)
3-2 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Ardrey Kell
RESULT
Win
Played on 1/14/2021 6:00 PM
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 Wins Ardrey Kell 19 25 27 24 7 2 NWGHS 25 22 25 26 15 3
The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team won Thursday’s home playoff match against Ardrey Kell (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-2.
Providence HS results from Thursday…..
3-0 (W) – Providence vs. McDowell
RESULT
Win
Played on 1/14/2021 5:30 PM
S1 S2 S3 Wins McDowell 15 17 16 0 Providence 25 25 25 3
The Providence varsity volleyball team won Thursday’s neutral playoff match against McDowell (Marion, NC) by a score of 3-0.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.