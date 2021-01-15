Game Report on Page-Dudley Girls Basketball:Frazier, Monroe and Powe lead Panthers past Pirates

Final:Dudley 65, Page 40

Page- 15 10 5 10- 40 Dudley- 13 28 12 12- 65

Page (2-2)- Reagan Maynard 18, Hattie Sloyan 8, Candice Williams 7, Anna Schmedes 3, Kirah Lineberry 2, Ava Cowles 2

Dudley (4-0) Mariah Frazier 16, Diamond Monroe 15, Chelsie Powe 13, Sania Washington 5, Anaysia Underwood 4, Nakiya Williams 2, Quinzia Fulmore 2, Marisa Wooten 8

Page hosts Providence Grove on Thursday at the Mac and Dudley opens conference play vs Smith on Tuesday.

Courtesy of Coach Ed Johnson, Page Pirates head coach….

