Game Report on Ragsdale-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Atwater takes Tigers to the well and they fill it up on Friday night
Final Score:Ragsdale 43, SWG 40
Ragsdale – Christian Atwater 14, Victoria Boddie 6, Mya Patrick 6, Krupa Katel 6, Katarina Maros 6, Moriah Simmons 3, Alyssa Bradford 2
SWG – S McCullough 9, J Slade 8, K Shaw 7, J Foust 7, C Taylor 5, A Hairston 4
Courtesy of Coach Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.