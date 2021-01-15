Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Community Baptist School/CBS Basketball:SLA Knights take two from CBS

The Knights win both games of the night defeating Community Baptist’s JV Boys and Varsity Girls.

The boys game was a game of runs. Community Baptist started off the game with an 8-0 run and would have a double digit lead most of the first quarter until the Knights found their mark and roared back to take a 4 point lead. Shining Light would build on the lead at halftime. In the 3rd quarter the Conquerors would make another big run and close the gap to 4 after 3 quarters of play. The Knights would deliver the final blow by out scoring Community 37-8 in the 4th quarter. The Knights were led by T.J. Corbin with 30 and Josh Mebane also with a big night scores 29. Tobius Baker (13 points) and Cynsere Carver (10 points) would round out the double digit scorers. Philip Layne would lead all scorers with a game high 36 and Andrew Layne would add 12 points.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL COMMUNITY BAPTIST 15 16 23 8 62 SHINING LIGHT 19 21 17 37 94

COMMUNITY BAPTIST – Philip Layne 36, Andrew Layne 12, Adam Light 7, T.J. Radford 5, Trip Carter 2

SHINING LIGHT (7-4/1-0) – T.J. Corbin 30, Josh Mebane 29, Tobius Baker 13, Cynsere Carver 10, Jacques Dalton 7, Nicolas Escalante 3, Jameson Scarry 2

The girls game was never close with the Knights jumping out big early and playing great defense. The Knights were led by Queens commit, Joy Cone with 28 points and teammate Ella Smith chips in 10 points.

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL COMMUNITY BAPTIST 0 1 8 6 15 SHINING LIGHT 8 9 21 11 49

COMMUNITY BAPTIST – Jessi Small 7, Ally Morgan 6, Ashley Buffkin 2

SHINING LIGHT (6-1/1-0) – JOY CONE 28, ELLA SMITH 10, JAYLA MASSEY 6, Kayleigh Fiedler 5

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy