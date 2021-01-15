High School Basketball Tonight Finals:Page and Dudley with the split and more scores are coming in
Finals from tonight’s Guilford County high school basketball games…..
Page boys 51, Dudley 49
Page(4-0)/Dudley(1-2)
(Have seen three Page games this year, and it has gone 58-56, Page over Smith, then 50-49, Page over Dudley, then tonight, 51-49, Page over Dudley…Some tight games to get 2021 started…
Dudley girls 65, Page 40
Dudley(4-0)/Page(2-2)
Northern Guilford boys 84, Eastern Alamance 42
NG(4-0)
Eastern Alamance girls 58, Northern Guilford 57 2OT
NG(3-1)
Ragsdale girls 43, Southwest Guilford 40
Lincoln Charter boys 80, Northwest Guilford 53
Eastern Guilford boys 79, Southeast Guilford 64
Grimsley boys 57, Western Guilford 52
Grimsley(2-0)/WG(0-2)
Grimsley scoring:
Daniel Cooper with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Jayden Watlington with 17 points and Travis Shaw with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists….
Randleman boys 66, High Point Andrews 51
Randleman(3-0)/HPA(1-2)
East Forsyth boys 49, WS Reagan 40
East Forsyth girls 59, WS Reagan 43
North Davidson girls 61, Oak Grove 34
North Davidson boys 69, Oak Grove 49
Christ School boys 63, Wesleyan Christian Academy 58
WES scoring:
Isaiah Ray 20 pts
Luke Grace 12 pts
J3 Swindell 8 pts
Kade_Darr 7 pts
Alex McGee 6 pts
Christian_Litt 3 pts
Jefferson McLamb 2 pts
