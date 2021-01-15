High School Basketball Tonight Finals:Page and Dudley with the split and more scores are coming in

Finals from tonight’s Guilford County high school basketball games…..

Page boys 51, Dudley 49

Page(4-0)/Dudley(1-2)

(Have seen three Page games this year, and it has gone 58-56, Page over Smith, then 50-49, Page over Dudley, then tonight, 51-49, Page over Dudley…Some tight games to get 2021 started…

Dudley girls 65, Page 40

Dudley(4-0)/Page(2-2)

Northern Guilford boys 84, Eastern Alamance 42

NG(4-0)

Eastern Alamance girls 58, Northern Guilford 57 2OT

NG(3-1)

Ragsdale girls 43, Southwest Guilford 40

Lincoln Charter boys 80, Northwest Guilford 53

Eastern Guilford boys 79, Southeast Guilford 64

Grimsley boys 57, Western Guilford 52

Grimsley(2-0)/WG(0-2)

Grimsley scoring:

Daniel Cooper with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Jayden Watlington with 17 points and Travis Shaw with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists….

Randleman boys 66, High Point Andrews 51

Randleman(3-0)/HPA(1-2)

East Forsyth boys 49, WS Reagan 40

East Forsyth girls 59, WS Reagan 43

North Davidson girls 61, Oak Grove 34

North Davidson boys 69, Oak Grove 49

Christ School boys 63, Wesleyan Christian Academy 58

WES scoring:

Isaiah Ray 20 pts

Luke Grace 12 pts

J3 Swindell 8 pts

Kade_Darr 7 pts

Alex McGee 6 pts

Christian_Litt 3 pts

Jefferson McLamb 2 pts