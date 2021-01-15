High School Basketball Tonight for 1/15/2021:Dudley at Page on GreensboroSports Radio

Games on tonight’s high school basketball lineup….

Dudley at Page…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Page boys(3-0)/Dudley(1-1)…Dudley girls(3-0)/Page(2-1)

Games can be heard, with the pregame for the girls game beginning at 5:45pm….Games can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio….Thanks to our sponsors for making these games possible on GreensboroSports Radio….Game time tonight is 6pm, from the Mac Morris Gym, on the Page High School campus…Page over Dudley, in boys action 50-49, back on Monday, at Dudley HS…

Also tonight we have:

Grimsley at Western Guilford…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Grimsley boys(1-0)/WG(0-1)/Grimsley girls(2-1)/WG(0-1)

Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford…Girls at 6:30/boys at 8pm…SEG boys(1-0)/EG(1-0)…SEG girls(1-0)/EG(0-1)

Smith at High Point Central…Girls at 6/boys at 7:30…Smith boys(1-1)/HPC(0-3)…Smith girls(0-2)/HPC(0-3)

Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SWG boys(3-0)/Ragsdale(2-1)…SWG girls(2-0)/Ragsdale(2-1)

Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford…girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…NG boys(3-0)/EA(2-1)…NG Girls(3-0)/EA(3-0)

Lincoln Charter boys at Northwest Guilford at 6pm/Mount Airy girls at Northwest 7:30pm…NWG Boys(2-0)/LC(2-0)…NWG Girls(2-0)/Mount Airy(0-2)

Southern Guilford at Asheboro…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SG Boys(1-2)ASHE(1-0)…SG Girls(0-2)/ASHE(1-0)

High Point Andrews at Randleman….girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…HPA boys(1-1)/Randleman(2-0)…HPA girls(0-0)/Randlamen(2-0)

Northeast Guilford-OPEN

Greensboro Day School-OPEN