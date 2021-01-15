Karli Mason post 21 points as Meredith earns Victory over Greensboro College

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College SID

RALEIGH, N.C.—Meredith College’s Kate Perko posted 27 points and 16 rebounds, leading Meredith over Greensboro College in both team’s opening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest, 86-70, Friday evening.

The Pride jumped to a 10-6 lead 2:36 into the opening quarter after Lauren Livingston’s first field goal of the contest. Greensboro’s lead extended to five points on the next possession with a Kiara Johnson three-pointer. Karli Mason’s first three-pointer at the 3:39 mark of the quarter reclaimed a five-point lead for the Pride, 18-13. The Avenging Angels countered, mounting a 15-0 run to grow a lead of their own to end the quarter.

Meredith grew their lead as large as 12 points early in the second quarter before the Pride began to chip away at the advantage. Greensboro scored on three straight possessions beginning at the 5:49 mark when Iness Knox converted a pair of free throws to shrink the lead to single digits. She capped the successful stretch at the 4:53 mark to cut the Meredith edge down to three points. The Pride kept Meredith in check in the final 5:19 of the half and shot seven-of-eleven from the field during that time period to close the period only down by one point.

Mason opened the third quarter with the second half’s first field goal, which put the Pride back ahead by one point. Meredith answered with a 12-2 run over a 3:40 stretch after the field goal as the Avenging Angels grew their lead back to nine points. Meredith grew their advantage into double digits to end the quarter and maintained the lead into the fourth quarter on the way to the win.

The Pride shot 35.1 percent from the field compared to 55.2 percent for the Avenging Angels. Greensboro posted nine three-point field goals, shooting 32.1 percent while Meredith shot three-for-six from three-point range. Meredith posted a 18-for-26 free-throw shooting effort while the Pride made all seven of their shots from the foul line.

Greensboro forced 27 Meredith turnovers while the Avenging Angels forced 18 Pride miscues. Meredith held the advantage in the post, earning a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a 42-20 points in the paint edge.

Mason led the Pride with 21 points on eight-for-24 shooting from the field while adding four assists. Lauren Livingston and Kiara Johnson added 13 points a piece with Johnson posting five rebounds. Johnson shot five-of-twelve from the field and three-for-seven from three-point range.

Kimberly Schuh added Meredith’s second double-double effort in addition to Perko’s, scoring 22 points with 14 rebounds and four assists.

Greensboro and Meredith finish up their home-and-home USA South Conference series Sunday afternoon for a 2 p.m. contest inside Hanes Gym.