Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:Gray leads the way, as EF Eagles move past Reagan Raiders

East Forsyth 49, WS Reagan 40

REAGAN -- 10- 7-14 -9 -- 40 EAST FORSYTH -- 9-10-14-16 -- 49

REAGAN (0-3, 0-2). Kam Hill 13, O.Koivisto 7, George 6, Rogers 5, Kiger 4, Fagan 2, Joines 2, Jackson 1.

EAST FORSYTH (2-1, 1-1) Will Gray 18, Jalen Thorns 10, Timmons 9, Isaac 6, Stokes 6.

East Forsyth broke open a tight battle with Reagan by scoring 16 of 21 points over a six-month stretch midway through the final half to defeat the visiting Raiders 49-40 at Jack Musten Gymnasium in Kernersville Friday night. S

Sophomore Guard Will Gray scored nine of his game-high 18 points during the Eagles’ streak, which started with Reagan’s largest lead of the game (26-21) after a Kam Hill three-pointer at 4:40 in the third quarter & ended with East in control 37-31 with six minutes left.

Neither team had led by more than four points throughout the game’s first 19 minutes. The Raiders managed to cut the deficit to two (37-35) before East pulled away down the stretch, punctuated emphatically by Jalen Thorns’ second dunk of the night with 40 seconds left to give the Eagles their largest margin of the game, the second for both in Central Piedmont Conference competing.

Gray, son of EF’s first year coach Monty Gray, led all scores with 18 & Thorns added 10. Hill led Reagan with 13 points. The Raiders travel to Glenn next Tuesday for their third CPC game of the abbreviated 2021 schedule.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour