Game Report on North Davidson-Oak Grove Girls Basketball:Big nights for ND Knights’ Hege, Michael, and McMillan
Final:North Davidson 61, Oak Grove 34
ND Q1: 18 Q2: 17 Q3: 15 Q4: 11 OG Q1: 11 Q2: 4 Q3: 7 Q4: 12
ND Scoring
Emily Hege- 27
Lettie Michael- 11
Courtney McMillan- 10
Cassidy Brinkley- 6
Kassidy Bean- 3
Jaedyn Altiers- 2
Tiara Elam- 2
OG Scoring
Haley Long- 9
Avery Ray- 7
Hailey Kidder- 6
Nahrian Hardin- 3
Zaire Jones- 3
Elle Lions- 2
Gilly Hinkle- 2
Paige Hord- 2
Courtesy of Coach Kaitlyn Frazier
