Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Southeast Guilford Boys Basketball

Boys game played first up at NWG today, and the Southeast Guilford boys ran out to a 25-14 first quarter lead…Northwest battled back to take a 40-36 halftime lead, and then the NWG Vikings never looked back….It became NWG 56-46 over SEG after three periods, and the NWG Viking boys end up taking down the Southeast Guilford Falcons, 75-58….

Final:Northwest 75, Southeast 58

NWG(3-1)/SEG(1-2)

NWG scoring:Freshman Jalen Cross was the leading scorer for NWG, with 16 points….7 in the first half and 9 in the second half…Lot of nice drives, and he found many different ways to get open today, for NWG…

Drew Waktins-14 points..Blue collar effort by Watkins, with 9 of his 14 points, coming in the second half….

Conner Ballou-11 points…Cool early, but like his teammates, after he got over the first quarter flux, he was on his way to deluxe..

Wyatt Harbough-Manned the post for NWG and held his own doing a very good job, on his way to his 11 point afternoon….

Jake Kawalec-10 points…Big first half for Jake and he was only able to find one bucket in the second half…

Jackson Hartzell-Hartzell drilled two three’s and worked in well with NWG’s guard-heavy offense..

Jackson Godfrey-2 points…Did a lot of dirty work, spending plenty of time hitting the floor for loose balls on Saturday afternoon…

Trenton Cloud-involved in more key action than his 2 points would typify, but he made some key rebounds and kept his defense honest tonight…

Aidan Eller-Only gave his team one point, but added in some key minutes off of the NWG bench…

Tanner Ballou-Pass-first, shoot-second guard, but he worked hard, and made his presence known, when he was in there for NWG…Good passing and good ball movement…

Southeast Guilford scoring:Marshall Klug-Transfer from Page played aggressive and looked for his shot…Led SEG in scoring, with 15 points…One of the Falcons’ team captains…Looks to be the offensive-minded SEG Falcon, at this stage of the season…

Nathan Brow-Three three’s for SEG, and he could hit them from sides of the court…

Trajan Green-No Trajon Langdon, but a very solid slasher and penetrater for SEG…Green finishes the night with 9 points, for SEG…

Synaris Twitty-7 points for SEG…Good driver, and fairly quick defender…

Nicholos Elliott-5 points for SEG…Hustles and works hard for SEG…

Ryan Stephens-Very fast and part of the group of real quick guards for SEG…Finished with 5 points..

Zachary Friday-4 points for SEG…Good complimentary player…

Chris Higgins-2 points

JT Liggins-2 points….Higgins and Liggins part of the bench effort from SEG…