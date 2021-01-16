Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Southeast Guilford Girls Basketball

Game two at NWG today, and it a somewhat similar start to what we saw in the boy’s game, as SEG led early here, 9-8, at the end of the first quarter….SEG too quick for NWG in the first quarter, but after the first 8 minutes, Northwest got cooking….By halftime, NWG had grabbed a 23-13 lead over SEG, and there was simply no stopping NWG…Shaena Riddles hit a couple of three’s for NWG, and that seemed to jump-start the Viking offense….Riddles had pretty much any shot she wanted all day long, and she hit her fair share…When Riddles wasn’t rolling outside, Jadyn Murray was killing it, in the post…There was no answer on the part of SEG, when it came to checking Murray tonight….Murray and Riddles combined for 31 SEG points tonight…SEG tried to ride the spark of Sydney Roberts….

End of 1st Q:SEG 9, NWG 8

Halftime:NWG 23, SEG 13

End of 3rd NWG 39, SEG 22

Final:NWG 47, SEG 33

NWG scoring:Riddles with 16 points…

Murray with 15 points…

Aniston Greene 7 points…

Maslyn Mosbacher 3 points…

Riley McCall 3 points…

Madison Young points…

Bel Varadi 1 point…

SEG scoring:

Millayna Redd 9 points…

Roberts with 8 points…

Makayla Poole 6 points…

Mykenzie Harris 5 points…

Gabby McGough points…

Zoe Davis 2 points…

Southeast Guilford will show better than they did tonight, as the season gets longer…They are going to have to fine-tune their offense so everyone is doing the same thing, and they have to make sure that they are looking at the basket at all times..SEG has the talent, they just have to find a way to put it all together….Harris can be a big scorer, Redd, Poole, and Bell too…Roberts has to be the leader…

Northwest is ready to make a run, and it all starts with Murray and Riddles….Murray must get her touches and she needs to see the ball down low…NWG needs to work on deepening that bench….Young and Mosbacher are both young and now they both have to start…NWG must deeper as the season goes on…Greene gives them added experience to help both Riddles and Murray…This team can do some big thing, but they will have to find another big to back up Murray…McCall and Snyder have to get ready to be ready to step in there…NWG has plenty of guards….