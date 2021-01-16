Game Report on Page-Dudley Boys Basketball:Pirates pull one out on Friday night at “The Mac”[Josh Scovens leads (4-0) Pirates with 18 points/Ayden Gamble has 22 pts. for Panthers]
Final:Page 51, Dudley 49
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 9 17 8 15 49 Page 10 12 20 9 51
End of 1st Q:Page 10, Dudley 9…Halftime:Dudley 26, Page 22…End of 3rd Q:Page 42, Dudley 34…Final:Page 51, Dudley 49…
Dudley
Ayden Gamble 22pts
Frank Stockton 14
Jahree Braswell 11
Cam Flippen 2
Page
J Scovens 18
J Ellis 6
T Mcyntire 8
M Maberson 6
Z Connor 5
M Maxwell 3
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Head Men’s Basketball Coach
