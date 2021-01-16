Game Report on Page-Dudley Boys Basketball:Pirates pull one out on Friday night at “The Mac”[Josh Scovens leads (4-0) Pirates with 18 points/Ayden Gamble has 22 pts. for Panthers]

Final:Page 51, Dudley 49

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 9 17 8 15 49 Page 10 12 20 9 51

End of 1st Q:Page 10, Dudley 9…Halftime:Dudley 26, Page 22…End of 3rd Q:Page 42, Dudley 34…Final:Page 51, Dudley 49…

Dudley

Ayden Gamble 22pts

Frank Stockton 14

Jahree Braswell 11

Cam Flippen 2

Page

J Scovens 18

J Ellis 6

T Mcyntire 8

M Maberson 6

Z Connor 5

M Maxwell 3

Courtesy of Josh Prince

Dudley High School

Head Men’s Basketball Coach

