Guilford College Quakers Ranked Ninth in Bushnell Golfweek Pre-Spring Poll/Greensboro College tied for Eleventh

Courtesy of Jon Cole

NORMAN, Okla. — The Guilford men’s golf team will open the 2021 season ranked as the ninth-best team in the NCAA Division III ranks according to the Bushnell Golfweek Pre-Spring Poll that were released on Friday, January 15.

Guilford, which ended the 2019-20 season ranked 11th in the polls, joins Hampden-Sydney as the only representatives from the ODAC to rank among the Top-10. The Quakers will be led by an experienced group in 2021, which includes seniors James Mishoe, Jack Lee, Addison Manring and Louis Lambert.

Mishoe earned his second ODAC Golfer of the Year Award in as many seasons in March 2020, while claiming first-team honors. He became the fifth Quaker in program history to win consecutive ODAC Golfer of the Year awards and the first since three-time winner Noah Ratner ’13. Manring ended the 2019-20 slate with second-team honors while Lee picked up third-team accolades.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete this spring,” said Guilford head coach Adam Crawford. “I’m excited about this group as we have a nice blend of experience with our upperclassmen and some young guys who will step in and compete right away.”

Illinois Wesleyan University will open the 2021 season as the No. 1 team in the country after receiving 12 first place votes. The Titans have now been ranked No. 1 in six consecutive rankings dating back to last season.

Huntingdon ranks second, followed by Emory, Carnegie Mellon, and Methodist to round out the top-five.

Piedmont, who received two first-place votes, ranks sixth, followed by Hampden Sydney, Mary Hardin Baylor, Guilford, and St. Thomas (MN), to round out the Top-10.

Guilford begins the 2021 slate on March 8 when it takes part in the Savannah Invitational at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Georgia.

Bushnell Golfweek Pre-Spring Poll

Rank	University              (First Place Votes)	Points	Previous Ranking
1	Illinois Wesleyan       (12)	                360	1
2	Huntingdon	                                 231	2
3	Emory	                                         230	3
4	Carnegie Mellon         (1)	                 210	4
5	Methodist	                                 190	8
6	Piedmont                (2)	                 182	24
7	Hampden-Sydney	                                 171	5
8	Mary Hardin-Baylor	                         154	NR
9	Guilford	                                 150	11
10	St. Thomas (MN)	                                 144	6
T-11	Greensboro	                                 136	NR
T-11	Claremont-Mudd-Scripps	                         136	7
T-11	Gustavus Adolphus	                         136	9
T-14	Hardin-Simmons	                                 126	NR
T-14	New York University	                         126	13
16	Aurora University	                         121	20
17	Wittenberg	                                 112	14
T-18	Wisconsin-Eau Claire	                         110	10
T-18	Oglethorpe	                                 110	T-18
20	Southwestern (TX)	                         108	12
21	Calvin	                                         105	NR
22	Washington & Lee	                          99	T-18
23	East Texas Baptist	                          95	NR
24	Nebraska Wesleyan	                          90	NR
25	Trine University	                          85	NR

Dropped From Ranking: Babson (#15); Denison Univ. (#21); Redlands (#17); Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (#16); Saint Johns (MN) (#23); Webster Univ. (#22); Williams (#25).

Others Receiving Votes: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 80; Howard Payne Univ., 75; Transylvania, 75; Adrian College, 72; Redlands, 72; Luther, 60; Belhaven College, 55; Babson, 54; Dubuque Univ., 50; Wisconsin Lutheran, 48; Rochester, 45; Central College, 35; Loras, 32; Berry College, 30; Denison Univ., 30; Bluffton Univ., 25; Wartburg, 25; Webster Univ., 24; LaGrange, 21; California Lutheran, 20; Coe College, 20; Christopher Newport, 18; Concordia (WI), 18; Williams, 18; Concordia Univ. (TX), 16; Northwestern – St. Paul, 15; Kenyon College, 14; McDaniel, 14; Averett, 10; Saint John (MN), 10; Williamette, 7; Rhodes, 6; Allegheny, 5; Skidmore, 5; Whitworth, 5; Wisconsin Superior, 5; Milwaukee School of Engineering, 4; Wisconsin Stout, 4; Middlebury, 3; Morrisville State, 3; Sewanee: The Univ. of the South, 3; Widener, 3; Pomona-Pitzer Athletics, 2; Wesley, 2; Hope, 1; Immaculata, 1.

