Round Three of NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs today at Northwest Guilford High School:Northwest(16-1) vs. Providence(16-0) at 2pm

Providence Panthers, from Charlotte, N.C., take on the Northwest Guilford Vikings today at 2pm, at Northwest Guilford HS…

Northwest Guilford

Overall	Conference	Home	Away	Win %	Conference %	SW	SL
16-1	8-0	        10-1	6-0	.941	1.000	        49	6
 
National	NC	Class
647	        37	7(4-A)

Providence

Overall	Conference	Home	Away	Neutral	Win %	Conference %	SW	SL
16-0	12-0	        7-0	8-0	1-0	1.000	1.000	        48	4 
National	NC	Class
350	        14	2(4-A)

*****Previous meeting this season with NWG vs. Providence, at NWGHS:*****
3-1 (W) – Providence @ Northwest Guilford
The Providence varsity volleyball team won the away non-conference match against Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-1.

Played on 12/21/2020 4:30 PM

	        S1	S2	S3	S4	Wins
Providence	20	25	25	25	3
NGHS	        25	21	16	21	1

