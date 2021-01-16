Round Three of NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs today at Northwest Guilford High School:Northwest(16-1) vs. Providence(16-0) at 2pm….Providence Panthers, from Charlotte, N.C., take on the Northwest Guilford Vikings today at 2pm, at Northwest Guilford HS…

Northwest Guilford

Overall Conference Home Away Win % Conference % SW SL 16-1 8-0 10-1 6-0 .941 1.000 49 6 National NC Class 647 37 7(4-A)

Providence

Overall Conference Home Away Neutral Win % Conference % SW SL 16-0 12-0 7-0 8-0 1-0 1.000 1.000 48 4 National NC Class 350 14 2(4-A)

*****Previous meeting this season with NWG vs. Providence, at NWGHS:*****

3-1 (W) – Providence @ Northwest Guilford

The Providence varsity volleyball team won the away non-conference match against Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-1.

Played on 12/21/2020 4:30 PM

S1 S2 S3 S4 Wins Providence 20 25 25 25 3 NGHS 25 21 16 21 1