Round Three of NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs today at Northwest Guilford High School:Northwest(16-1) vs. Providence(16-0) at 2pm
Round Three of NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs today at Northwest Guilford High School:Northwest(16-1) vs. Providence(16-0) at 2pm….Providence Panthers, from Charlotte, N.C., take on the Northwest Guilford Vikings today at 2pm, at Northwest Guilford HS…
Northwest Guilford
Overall Conference Home Away Win % Conference % SW SL 16-1 8-0 10-1 6-0 .941 1.000 49 6 National NC Class 647 37 7(4-A)
Providence
Overall Conference Home Away Neutral Win % Conference % SW SL 16-0 12-0 7-0 8-0 1-0 1.000 1.000 48 4 National NC Class 350 14 2(4-A)
*****Previous meeting this season with NWG vs. Providence, at NWGHS:*****
3-1 (W) – Providence @ Northwest Guilford
The Providence varsity volleyball team won the away non-conference match against Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-1.
Played on 12/21/2020 4:30 PM
S1 S2 S3 S4 Wins Providence 20 25 25 25 3 NGHS 25 21 16 21 1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.