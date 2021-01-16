Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford basketball today at 4pm on GreensboroSports Radio
High School Basketball
Today/Saturday at 4pm we have the Southeast Guilford Falcons at the Northwest Guilford Vikings on GreensboroSports Radio…
Boys game at 4pm…SEG(1-1)/NWG(2-1)
Girls game at 5:30pm…SEG(2-0)/NWG(3-0)
Both games available for you today, on GreensboroSports Radio….
Should be two very competitive high school basketball games coming your way today, on GreensboroSports Radio….The girls game will be a rematch of last year’s battle of the Unbeatens at SEG…NWG prevailed that night, as NWG head coach Hayley Hackett went back to her old high school(SEG), and came out with a win….
Today at 4pm on GreensboroSports Radio…Brought to you in part by Johnny Tart’s McDonald’s and by Floor Covering Headquarters…..
+++++Also locally today you have, The Burlington School boys(13-2) at Greensboro Day School(13-4) 5pm+++++
