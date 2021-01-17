Elon WBB Phoenix Earns First Conference Win with 77-55 Victory Over James Madison

ELON, N.C. – For the first time since the Colonial Athletic Association Championship Tournament in 2018, the Elon University women’s basketball team came out on top by more than a 20-point margin against James Madison on Jan. 17 for its first conference win in the 2020-21 season.

BOX SCORE

“We’re really happy that we were able to come out on the winning side,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “I’m just proud of us following the game plan today and that helped us come out with the win.”

THE RUNDOWN

-JMU’s momentum seemed to carry over from game one as the Dukes opened the game with a 7-0 run. However, the Phoenix responded with a 7-0 run of its own to tie the game at seven. Following a three by James Madison’s Peyton McDaniel, the Elon offense ignited to outscore the Dukes 11-0 to take an 18-10 lead with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

-After taking a double-digit lead at the half (41-30), the Phoenix outscored JMU 22-8 in the third quarter to make the score 63-38. The maroon and gold maintained its momentum the rest of the way and secured the win.

NOTES

-Evonna McGill paced the Elon offense with 16 points, while Saadia Munford and Kayla Liles followed with 14 points apiece. Jaylin Powell rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11.

-McGill finished the day shooting 7-of-7 from the field, with 10 of her points coming in the first quarter.

-Munford also led the team with a game-best five assists, while Liles totaled the team high in steals (3).

-With the win, Elon improves to 5-3 (1-1 CAA) on the season.

-Smith’s record now stands at 167-125, just six wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon will travel to Philadelphia, Pa. to take on Drexel in a pair of conference games on Jan. 22 and 23. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 1 p.m.