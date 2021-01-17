Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Lake Norman Christian/LNC Boys Basketball:SLA JV Boys take 99-97 win in Double OT

The JV game was the best game of the day. The game went to 2 overtimes before Shining Light pulled out the hard fought victory over visiting Lake Norman Christian. Leading the Knights was sophomore Nathan Carr with 39 points. Tobius Baker added another 22 points with Cynsere Carver (14 points) and Josh Mebane (11 points) round out the double digit scorers. For Lake Norman Christian, Jalen Chambers had a game high 43 points with Will Googins adding 21 points, Jordan Acker 14 points, and Roy Quick 11 points, round out the double digit scorers.

JV BOYS TEAM          1   2   3   4   1ST OT   2ND OT   FINAL
LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN 15 28  11  22   13       8        97
SHINING LIGHT         26 13  17  20   13      10        99

LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN – JALEN CHAMBERS 43, WILL GOOGINS 21, JORDAN ACKER 14, ROY QUICK 11, AARON STREET 4, DANIEL PHILLIPS 4
SHINING LIGHT (7-4/1-0) – NATHAN CARR 39, TOBIUS BAKER 22, CYNSERE CARVER 14, JOSH MEBANE 11, JACQUES DALTON 7, MICAH MCCORKLE 3, CAYDIN MARTIN 3

The varsity game was good early with highly touted sophomore Mikey Williams leading Lake Norman Christian to a 113-77 win over Shining Light Academy. Mikey Williams didn’t disappoint as he led Lake Norman with 34 points. Shining Light held their own but the height of Lake Norman was too much to overcome. The Knights had a star of their own with Nasir Gibbs having a game high 43 points and Nathan Carr adding another 17 points.

BOYS TEAM              1    2    3    4    FINAL
LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN 29   30   29   25    113
SHINING LIGHT         15   16   24   22     77

LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN – MIKEY WILLIAMS 34, JONATHAN KURTAS 16, TREY GREEN 12, JP HAGGERTY 10, AJ ALLENSPACH 10, SHANE FERNALD 9, RILEY ALLENSPACH 8, JOYFUL HAWKINS 6, CLAY ROBINSON 4,JOSH BULLOCK 4

SHINING LIGHT (3-9/1-0) – NASIR GIBBS 43, NATHAN CARR 17, JOSH MEBANE 4, ALEX HOGSETT 3, CANON ROBERTS 3, CAYDEN MARTIN 3, T.J. CORBIN 2, WILL RHODES 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson
Assistant Principal
Athletic Director
Shining Light Academy

